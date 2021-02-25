Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

DMRC traded down $7.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 474,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,757. The company has a market cap of $532.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $58.74.

In other Digimarc news, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 34,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $1,491,427.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Rodriguez sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $141,798.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,924.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,505 shares of company stock worth $4,723,323 over the last ninety days. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

