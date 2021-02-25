Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Holdings Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCOM. Piper Sandler began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In other news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. acquired 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

