Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Raised to $34.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $56.02.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. Discovery’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

