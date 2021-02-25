Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Raised to $61.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Macquarie raised their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $11,435,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 16.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

