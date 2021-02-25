Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%.

DHC traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

