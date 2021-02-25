Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Increases Dividend to $0.82 Per Share

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.815 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Dnb Asa’s previous annual dividend of $0.77.

DNHBY stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Dnb Asa has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $21.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNHBY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dnb Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dnb Asa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Dnb Asa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Dnb Asa Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

