Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Receives C$79.20 Average PT from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$79.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Docebo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Laurentian set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. ATB Capital set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$58.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of DCBO opened at C$58.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -230.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$69.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$86.64.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

