Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $424.96.

DPZ stock opened at $364.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.98. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $275.22 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after buying an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,124,000 after buying an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after buying an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,341,000 after buying an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $401,070,000 after buying an additional 79,770 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

