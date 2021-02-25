Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys Shares of 53,888 Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 53,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 95,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 99,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 48,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $22.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

