Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF makes up about 0.6% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $46.04. 9,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,369. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $46.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

