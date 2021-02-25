Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $14.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,228 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,870,686 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30.

