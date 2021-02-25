Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $1.56 Million in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 125,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in SLM by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke purchased 7,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

SLM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 61,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,037,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.40. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

