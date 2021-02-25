Donoghue Forlines LLC Makes New $1.66 Million Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $991,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $535.12. 4,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,586. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $476.94 and its 200-day moving average is $343.56. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIVB. Bank of America upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

