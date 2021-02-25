Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases 389 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 41,193 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,522 shares of company stock worth $8,941,969 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EMN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.81. 8,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,425. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $34.44 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

