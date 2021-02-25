Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,590 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

TPR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.94. 38,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $41.82.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.