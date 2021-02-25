Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 45,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $5,488,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $126.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.91. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $143.79.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.