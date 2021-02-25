Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Increases Dividend to GBX 10.30 Per Share

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of DRX stock traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 381.20 ($4.98). 700,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -26.17. Drax Group has a 1-year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 407.24 ($5.32). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 326.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 363.43 ($4.75).

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

