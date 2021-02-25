Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dropbox, Inc. is a service company. It offers a platform which enables users to store and share files, photos, videos, songs and spreadsheets. Dropbox, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

DBX opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $70,527.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock worth $716,224. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 134,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Dropbox by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Dropbox by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after buying an additional 33,953 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its position in Dropbox by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 1,635,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 481,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dropbox by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 596,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after buying an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

