DRW Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 34,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,861. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day moving average is $87.84.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

