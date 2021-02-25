DRW Securities LLC Buys Shares of 15,300 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 188,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,109. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Several analysts have commented on EQNR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Santander cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

