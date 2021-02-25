DRW Securities LLC Invests $60,000 in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 127,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

CX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.81. 290,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,834,649. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.