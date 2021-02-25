DRW Securities LLC Invests $969,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA traded down $3.22 on Thursday, hitting $247.12. 205,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,128,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.91 and a 200-day moving average of $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.