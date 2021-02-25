DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,000. CME Group makes up about 0.3% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in CME Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CME Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME traded up $5.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.44. 38,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,581. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,316. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

