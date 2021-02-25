Duke Realty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,760 call options on the company. This is an increase of 934% compared to the typical daily volume of 267 call options.

DRE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 112,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747,021. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

