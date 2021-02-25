Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $93.15 million and approximately $26.56 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,995,333 coins. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

