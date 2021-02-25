DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VNA. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.80 ($97.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €63.29 ($74.46).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock opened at €52.86 ($62.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion and a PE ratio of 9.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.52. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81).

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.