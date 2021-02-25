E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

EONGY has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of E.On from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of E.On from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $10.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.