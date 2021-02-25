easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,032 ($13.48) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on easyJet plc (EZJ.L) from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet plc (EZJ.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 876.63 ($11.45).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 987.09 ($12.90) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 794.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 686.45. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,214.30 ($15.86).

In other news, insider Moni Mannings bought 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, with a total value of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

