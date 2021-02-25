Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%.

Eaton Vance stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Eaton Vance has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $75.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

In other Eaton Vance news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

