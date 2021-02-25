EchoLink Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $120,111.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00054809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $369.49 or 0.00743182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030525 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00036436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061456 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003735 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.