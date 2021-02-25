Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 36 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.96. The company had a trading volume of 960,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock valued at $41,798,636 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

