EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.19

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as high as C$5.09. EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 36,890 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 37.13. The firm has a market cap of C$286.48 million and a PE ratio of -126.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$547,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,189 shares in the company, valued at C$329,189.85.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

