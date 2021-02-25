Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Increased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.45.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $5,791,789.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,172,467.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

