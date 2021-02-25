Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Position Lessened by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of EIDX stock opened at $122.21 on Thursday. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $132.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.25 and its 200-day moving average is $86.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10.

In other news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 26,294 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $2,938,880.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,397.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $450,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 317,727 shares in the company, valued at $28,608,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $3,608,242. 70.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

