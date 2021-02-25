Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

EFGSY traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. Eiffage has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $21.27.

Eiffage Company Profile

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

