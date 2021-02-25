Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20 to $0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.90-1.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELAN. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.96. 97,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

