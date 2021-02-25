Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ECIFY. AlphaValue lowered Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Electricité de France from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECIFY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.41. 34,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,807. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.06. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52.

About Electricité de France

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

