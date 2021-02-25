Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, HSBC raised Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $$7.20 during trading on Friday. Elior Group has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.