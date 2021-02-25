Elitium (EUM) Price Reaches $5.09 on Exchanges

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Elitium has a market capitalization of $153.23 million and $260,189.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00010286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

