Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $380.00

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 2619 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.66.

Elixirr International Company Profile (LON:ELIX)

Elixirr International plc provides management consultancy services worldwide. The company offers its services for industries, such as financial services, consumer goods, retail, and technology media and telecommunications. Elixirr International plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

