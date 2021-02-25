Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.13.

EFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 496.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFC opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 43.34, a quick ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.