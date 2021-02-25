Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives $6.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

EXK stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.39. 328,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,469,571. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.04 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth $68,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

