Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Head to Head Contrast

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Endeavour Silver and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 6 3 0 2.33 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus target price of $6.23, indicating a potential downside of 8.05%. Given Endeavour Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63%

Volatility & Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 8.82 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -20.52 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

NextSource Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavour Silver.

Summary

Endeavour Silver beats NextSource Materials on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

