Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.80-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.Endo International also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ:ENDP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 151,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,318. Endo International has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.41.

ENDP has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endo International from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo acquired 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

