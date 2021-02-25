Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston Sells 6,306 Shares

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) COO Cesar Johnston sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $24,151.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cesar Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Cesar Johnston sold 4,110 shares of Energous stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $8,343.30.

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Energous Co. has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $222.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WATT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Energous during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Energous by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

