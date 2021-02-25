Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 2022308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.21.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$9.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

