EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

EnPro Industries stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $83.99.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.