Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.31.

NYSE:ETR traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.05. 7,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,084. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. Entergy has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $129.99.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

