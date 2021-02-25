Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $89.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $129.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

ETR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.46.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

