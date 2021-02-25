Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.80-6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.89. Entergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-$6.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Entergy stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.43. 16,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.53. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $129.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

